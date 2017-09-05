City Desk

“The great corporation which employed you lied to you, and lied to the whole country—from top to bottom it was nothing but one gigantic lie.” -Upton Sinclair, “The Jungle”

Wednesday, Sept 13:

Butte Montana: A crackdown by local authorities and federal troops prevents a call for a general strike to protest the conviction of I.W.W. Union leaders. Omar Bradley leads federal troops to shut down The Daily Bulletin. I.W.W. Union members in Butte and Anaconda are arrested, without cause including William F. Dunne, editor of The Daily Bulletin. -1918

3 more unarmed striking workers are murdered in Woonsocket (Rhode Island) while fighting for a minimum wage for textile workers. Over the course of September, more than 420,000 workers join the strike. -1934

Thursday, Sept 14:

Legendary Labor leader and IWW co-founder Eugene Debs is sentenced to 10 years in prison for speaking out publicly against entry into WWI. He ran for the U.S. presidency as a Socialist in 1920 from his prison cell and won over one million votes. -1918

An unarmed striker is shot by a bog owner (and town-elected official) during a peaceful walkout by 1,500 cranberry pickers, members of the newly-formed Cape Cod Cranberry Pickers Union Local 1. State police were called to protect profits and low wages, more strikers were shot and 64 were arrested. The strike was lost. -1933

Friday, Sept 15:

Over 5,000 female cotton workers, in and around Pittsburgh, strike for a 10-hour day. The male trade Unionists become the first male auxiliary when they gather to protect the women from police attacks. The strike ultimately failed. -1845

Calvin Coolidge, then governor of Massachusetts, called out the Massachusetts National Guard to break a strike of Boston police officers who were striking for Union recognition, vacation time and better pay. Invoking the "American Plan" (an agreement between the Government and Business to suppress all Unions) and fired all striking Police. His action won him acclaim and swept him onto the Republican ticket as the vice presidential nominee. -1919

Saturday, Sept 16:

43,000 oil workers went on strike in 20 states, immediately after World War II ended. The end of the war saw a wave of strikes across the country, as workers who had patriotically sacrificed all resistance to workplace injustices during the war no longer had any excuses not to fight for decent pay and benefits. Soon after the oil workers walked off the job, 200,000 coal miners, 4,000 NW lumber workers, 70,000 Midwest truck drivers, and 40,000 machinists in San Francisco and Oakland joined them. East coast longshoremen and New England textile workers also struck. -1945

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee wins a signed contract with the Mount Olive Pickle Co. and growers, ending a 5-year boycott. The agreement marked the first time an American labor Union represented guest workers. -2004

Sunday, Sept 17:

Butte Montana: The Great Strike of 1934 ends after 4 months in a major Union victory. The Anaconda Company grants the striking Union miners a wage increase, a 40 hour work week and full recognition. -1934

United Mine Workers of America members and a minister occupy the Pittston Coal Company's plant in Carbon, Va., beginning a year-long strike. Among other issues: management demands for drastic limitations in health and pension benefits for retired and disabled miners and their dependents and beneficiaries. -1989

Monday, Sept 18:

A 20-month illegal lockout of 2,900 Steelworkers members at Kaiser Aluminum plants in three states ends when an arbitrator orders a new contract. Kaiser was forced to fire scabs and fork over tens of millions of dollars in back pay to Union members. -1999

One week after the September 11, 2001, attacks, anthrax spores are mailed by an unknown party. 5 people exposed to the spores died, including 2 workers at Washington, D.C.’s USPS facility: APWU Union members Thomas Morris Jr. and Joseph Curseen, died within the month. -2001

Tuesday, Sept 19:

Boston policemen declare a work stoppage due to their thwarted attempts to affiliate with the American Federation of Labor (AFL). Massachusetts Governor Calvin Coolidge puts down the strike by calling out the entire state militia. -1919

John L. Lewis calls a strike of 480,000 US soft-coal miners. -1949

Over 500,000 Union members converge on Washington D.C., for a Solidarity Day march and rally protesting Republican policies that shifted all power and wealth to the rich at the expense of the working class. The Unions warned that the new breed of Corporate Republicans, if not stopped, would destroy the middle class by off-shoring

U.S. Manufacturing and jobs, gutting Unions, giving corporate subsidies, cutting taxes only for the rich, and using “trickle down” “Free Market” economics. -1981

This Week in Labor History is compiled by Kevin D. Curtis