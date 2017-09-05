City Desk

September 6, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) released the first Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. Montana Tech dropped to No. 17 in the poll after being ranked No. 14 in the Preseason edition.

The Orediggers (7-5) sent 1-3 last weekend in the Bellevue Labor Day Tournament after opening the season with a 6-2 record. Three of Tech’s opponents last weekend are ranked or receiving votes in the current Coaches’ Top 25. The Orediggers are 4-5 against ranked opponents in 2017.

Last year’s national champion Hastings (Neb.) held on to the No. 1 spot receiving 18 of the 21 first place votes.

Carroll College was No. 23 in the preseason poll but fell off the list. Rocky Mountain College is on the verge of breaking into the poll receiving 84 votes.

Montana Tech is off this week. The Oredigger return to action next Wednesday in Helena when they open the Frontier Conference season at Carroll College on Wednesday September 13th. The first home match for the Orediggers is Saturday September 16th when they host Lewis-Clark State College at 2 p.m.

