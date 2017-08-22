City Desk

by Diane Larson

Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in September. It is a day to recognize the struggles and achievements of the labor movement in America. It has been said that it also symbolizes the end of summer. The celebrations that take place more reflect the latter with picnics and end of summer parties.

While it is certainly placed at the end of summer, whether or not it just ‘symbolizes’ the end of summer is up for debate. That statement may seem a bit rash to some, but look at in the light of the Christmas holiday. The season that so many decry has become too commercialized, and because of that we forget the meaning of the holiday.

Like the commercialization of Christmas, the picnics and end of summer parties divorce the meaning of Labor Day from its origins.

While picnics and end of summer parties are big fun it doesn’t hurt, especially in our current political environment, to look back at what gave us Labor Day. A day that we observe and honor the labor movement in America.

There is some debate on who exactly was the first to suggest that a day be set aside for the countries laborers. According to TPM (Talking Points Memo) Prime, originally it was thought to be a carpenter by the name of Peter McGuire who became a national labor leader in the 1880s that suggested the holiday. However; recently historians believe that a machinist and leader of the New York Central Labor Union (CLU) by the name of Matthew Maguire may have been its originator.

All that is known for certain is that the first Labor Day Parade took place on September 5, 1882, in New York. The parade was organized by the CLU and the Knights of Labor. This parades structure was a radical move for the time. The organizers made it all inclusive, “including unskilled, and immigrant workers (the latter a particularly radical position in the era of the Chinese Exclusion Act and significant anti-immigrant trends in the labor movement), according to TPM Prime. The radical identity of the Knights was reflected in this first Labor Day parade.

Before it was made an official holiday, Labor Day was celebrated on many different dates. Those with a more radical element argued that Labor Day should be celebrated on or around May 1, to coincide with the “burgeoning international association between May Day and communist activism,” said TPM Prime. In the end, Labor Day and May Day would be connected.

In 1886 in Chicago’s Haymarket Square a tragic event occurred that would bring the winds of change. The famous Haymarket Riot saw at least 8 deaths. The riots, the loss of life, the bombings and “the fears of international radicalism,” said TPM Prime. Shortly after this event, President Grover Cleveland recognized a September Labor Day celebration.

Then in 1894, the Pullman Strike, again stoked the fires of labor unrest. The year before Pullman Company was caught in economic depression. The town that the Pullman car company built was in rapid decline. Hundreds of employees were laid off and those remaining saw major cuts to their pay. A strike followed. “Rioting, pillaging, and burning of railroad cars soon ensued; mobs of non-union workers joined in,” said PBS Newshour.

President Grover Cleveland, pressured by railroad executives, declared the strike a federal crime. He deployed 12,000 troops to break the strike. “Violence erupted, and two men were killed when U.S. deputy marshals fired on protesters in Kensington, near Chicago,” PBS Newshour reported.

On August 3, 1894 the strike was declared over. The American Railway Union (ARU) was disbanded and the Pullman employees signed a “pledge that they would never again unionize,” PBS Newshour said.

Six days after the Pullman strike ended, President Cleveland signed the legislation that established Labor Day as a federal holiday.

History is messy and complicated, and by no means are the complete facts of these important historical events depicted in this article. There are many more victories as well as tragedies related to these stories. We re-tell these stories, because we believe that we stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before. We remember those victories and tragedies, and hopefully we learn from them. Sometimes we learn how far we have come, and other times we see how far we have yet to travel.

Remember, “As with every victory achieved by the labor movement (including eight-hour workdays, the weekend, health protections, child labor laws, and numerous successes), Labor Day would not exist without the movement’s more radical and activist elements and efforts,” TPM Prime argued.

In this era of building walls and travel bans, it is ever important to recognize the motivation behind the establishment of Labor Day and the events that fashioned the radical activism that spurred it into being.

