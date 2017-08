- Keeping with the spirit of Butte's other music festivals, the Original Festival will be free this year. Matt Boyle, the festival's organizer, made the announcement today at noon at the Original Mine Yard stage.Persons who have already bought tickets may seek refunds or keep their tickets which will grant them free access to the festival's after parties. Those parties will take place on both nights of the event, Mr. Boyle said.For information, go to originalfest.com. Watch for more on the Original Fest at ButteNews.net.A case of Brucellosis was found in a Madison County herd, the Montana Dept. of Livestock reported Thursday.A fire erupted today, 4 miles east of Clark Canyon Reservoir in Beaverhead County, as a four-wheeler, driven by a DNRC employee, caught fire as he was working. The employee immediately began steps to put the fire out and call additional resources. Because of high temperatures, low humidity, and very low fuel moistures, the fire spread rapidly. Fire activity is currently minimal. Aviation resources laid retardant fire lines yesterday to minimize the fire's growth. Updates will be posted toButte's Park and Recreation Board has voted unanimously to ban smoking in Clark Park. The BSB Council of Commissioners must approve the ban before it goes into force, Mike Smith reports for the Montana Standard.When he was still in middle school, Jack Dumoulin of Virginia began using Excel spreadsheets to analyze the performance of his favorite professional baseball players. Although an avid baseball fan and player himself, this spreadsheet practice started him on his journey to winning the 2017 Excel World Championship, reports The Washington Post.