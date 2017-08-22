This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Aug. 31, 2017
A man "sustained a gunshot wound to the chest' this morning on the 500 block of West Galena, Sheriff Ed Lester said in a text message.
Police responded to the scene at about 8:30 am. 
The man is in critical condition, and he has been transported to Saint James Hospital, the Sheriff said.

