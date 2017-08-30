City Desk

August 30, 2017

Butte-Silver Bow Motor Vehicle printers that print the stickers for your license plates are not working at this time. The State Motor Vehicle Division has been working to rectify this situation. If you need to renew your license plates or have title paperwork to complete you may contact our office at 406-497-6301 or 406-497-6303 so we can update you on this unfortunate situation. You may also renew your registration at https://app.mt.gov/vrr/renewal. Thank you for your patients and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you.

