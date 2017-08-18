City Desk

by Jim Larson

ButteNews.net

Aug. 23, 2017



Right: Sam DeBree as Nosferatu



Sam DeBree is standing behind the bar at the Cavalier Lounge.



It’s Saturday evening.



A local journalist, not there for business, asks if DeBree is busy with the “haunted house.”



Sam sees that his attention is needed at the other end of the bar. “I’ll tell you when I get back,” he says.



As he moves away, he adds, “You’re not going to like it. It's going make you cry.”



The news is bad indeed.



When he returns, he announces, "We’ve decided to discontinue the haunted house."



On Wednesday, just as his shift begins at the Cavalier, DeBree confirms that he and his partners are “discontinuing the haunted house, the 'Original Nightmare,' after five years.”



The project that DeBree speaks of was much more than simply a haunted house. It had become more of a haunted world. Over the years, the project became ever more ambitious, and its footprint covered more than one of the Original Mine Yard’s buildings. In the yard itself, a maze full of fright awaited visitors. Last year the project paid homage to the Netflix thriller, “Stranger Things.”



DeBree says that the project’s volunteer base had shrunk, and he notes that he, and his partner in the project, Mike Kujawa, have other personal and professional projects that they are pursuing.



DeBree says that he would rather have people be disappointed that the haunted house won’t be there, than have them be disappointed in the haunted house.

Of the decision, DeBree said, “It was a good time to say we’ve done what we intended to do.” He said that he was proud of the actors, volunteers and vendors who participated in the “Nightmare.”



DeBree has worked in Hollywood as a special effects and makeup man, and he notes that he will be helping out occasionally with the World Museum of Mining’s “Haunted Underground.” tours this October.

He says the museum is expanding the tour and that they plan to “bring on the scary.”

