City Desk

A 9/11 Day of Remembrance Service Project

August 23, 2017

BUTTE- The National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) is again partnering with Mainstreet Uptown Butte, Butte Emergency Food Bank, Montana Tech, and AmeriCorps programs including Senior Corps RSVP, Food Corps, and Big Sky Watershed Corps, to host a 9/11 remembrance service project. During the week of September 4, 2017, volunteers will be helping local farmers and gardeners harvest their gardens to donate fresh vegetables to the Butte Emergency Food Bank in order to share their bounty with our community and prepare for a day of remembrance on September 11.

Kathy Griffith, Director of the Food Bank, stated “As the growing season closes, the Food Bank is so grateful to receive this produce. Fresh produce is very expensive and through your donations, we are able to allow our clients to eat healthier.”

As you continue to harvest in your own gardens, please pick a little extra that can be donated to those in need. If you require help harvesting your garden and would like to donate fresh produce, please call (406) 494-8672. To coordinate the delivery of your donation with the food bank or if you need help with donation pickup from your garden please call (406) 782-6230, to arrange a time to donate.

A produce drop-off is available at the Saturday Farmers Market in Uptown Butte for vendors and gardeners wishing to donate on September 2 and 9 at 1:00 pm each day. Produce can also be dropped at the food bank at 1019 E 2nd St between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

In 2016, this gleaning effort brought in more than 500 pounds of fresh local produce. Once vegetables are collected, volunteers gather on September 11 to clean and process the vegetables so they can be distributed to those that need them most. Help us beat hunger in our community; make a donation this harvest season.

For more information, please contact NCAT Program Specialist Demetrius Fassas at 406-494-8672 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

