Latest News
Check Your Briefs
Teenager in Virginia crowned world champion of spreadsheetsAugust 22, 2017
When he was still in middle school, Jack Dumoulin of Virginia began using Excel spreadsheets to analyze the performance of his favorite professional baseball players. Although an avid baseball fan and player himself, this spreadsheet practice started him on his journey to winning the 2017 Excel World Championship, reports The Washington Post.
NASA gets after eclipseAug 21, 2017
10:48 am
NASA, of course, is all over the solar eclipse that is in progress now. See their official eclipse website here:
Four speaker announced for Last Best Outdoors FestAugust 18, 2017
Randy Newberg of Hunt Talk Radio and Fresh Tracks TV, ski mountaineer and adventurer Caroline Gleich, Taldi Walter of REI's Community & Government Affairs Manager and North Face Athlete and climber Conrad Anker. All will be speaking at Last Best Outdoors Fest on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Bannon bouncedAug. 18, 2017
National news outlets report that the President's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has been let go. Mr. Bannon is the latest of several high ranking White House officials to be fired in recent weeks.
Zinke shares beer with Alaskan senatorAugust 6, 2017
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke shared a beer with Lisa Murkowski last week, symbolically drowning any lingering animosity over Zinke's call to the senator to try to persuade her to tow the administration's line on recent health care votes. Murkowski is a Republican senator from Alaska. Republican Zinke represented Montana in the House of Representatives before he was appointed to Interior by President Trump. Read more about at Roll Call.
Top news stories for August 23, 2017
