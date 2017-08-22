This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News
Check Your Briefs
NASA gets after eclipseAug 21, 2017
10:48 am
NASA, of course, is all over the solar eclipse that is in progress now. See their official eclipse website here:
Four speaker announced for Last Best Outdoors FestAugust 18, 2017
Randy Newberg of Hunt Talk Radio and Fresh Tracks TV, ski mountaineer and adventurer Caroline Gleich, Taldi Walter of REI's Community & Government Affairs Manager and North Face Athlete and climber Conrad Anker. All will be speaking at Last Best Outdoors Fest on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Bannon bouncedAug. 18, 2017
National news outlets report that the President's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has been let go. Mr. Bannon is the latest of several high ranking White House officials to be fired in recent weeks.
Zinke shares beer with Alaskan senatorAugust 6, 2017
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke shared a beer with Lisa Murkowski last week, symbolically drowning any lingering animosity over Zinke's call to the senator to try to persuade her to tow the administration's line on recent health care votes. Murkowski is a Republican senator from Alaska. Republican Zinke represented Montana in the House of Representatives before he was appointed to Interior by President Trump. Read more about at Roll Call.
Tester's bill to crack down on government perks passesAugust 4, 2017
Senator Jon Tester's bipartisan legislation to crack down on abuse of government perks, cut waste, fraud and abuse has unanimously passed. "This bipartisan bill holds accountable all government employees entrusted with the responsibility of using taxpayer-owned travel cards by scrutinizing every penny and cracking down on abuse, fraud, and waste," Tester said.
Top news stories for August 22, 2017
