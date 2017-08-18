City Desk

August 22, 2017

BUTTE, Mont. – Digger Athletics is hosting a community event this Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the Montana Tech Campus. Oredigger Day is for Digger fans of all ages and features fun activities and food for the whole family. The event is taking place on the south HPER Field.

The Touchdown Club Tailgate Trailer is anchoring the event with music and serving hamburgers and chips. O’Keefe Drilling is donating a giant slip and slide set on the hill adjacent to the field. The Southwest Chapter of the Alumni Association is holding a pie eating contest.

Official Montana Tech merchandise provider Universal Athletics will have new Oredigger gear on hand available for purchase. Copper Game t-shirts for next week’s football home opener will also be available for purchase.

All young Digger fans are encouraged to come meet Charlie Oredigger and sign up for the Junior Charlie Club. Junior Charlie Club members in attendance will have a chance to win prizes.

The Montana Tech student-athletes will be on hand handing out autographed fall posters.

For more information, go to GoDiggers.com or call Digger Athletics at 406.496.4105.

