City Desk



August 18, 2017

Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation and “Music on Main” will host “Chalk and Walk” on Thursday, August 24, 2017, on Main Street in uptown Butte.

The “Chalk and Walk” will begin at 3:00 pm and all ages and skill sets are encouraged to participate. Every artist will have their own blank squares that they can transform into AWESOME pieces of art. Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation will furnish the space and chalk and you bring the imagination.

Along with the “Chalk and Walk”, Shane Cox will be performing his famous magic show on the Main Stage at 5:00 pm.

And at 6:00 pm the Jiggawatts will perform their “… Like Totally Awesome 80”s Music” at 6:00 pm

This is a free event and everyone is welcome!

Call 497-6535 for more information