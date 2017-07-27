City Desk

08/17/2017

Who: The Beautify Butte Silver Bow Neighborhood Communities Coalition with The Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, Greater Butte Silver Bow Community Plant and Garden Supply Vendors, and The Greeley Neighborhood Community Development Corporation Inc.

What: Pleased to announce that the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce is now receiving Alma Higgins Commemorative Competition - Photo Contest Entries for over $2,000.00 In Incentive Prizes/Awards.

Why: To work with our local government to encourage and assist in the restoration, revitalization, and beautification of our Greater Butte Silver Bow Neighborhood Communities. To recognize and reward the efforts made by Individual Citizens, and Neighborhood Community Clusters to beautify our B-SB Neighborhood Communities by Commissioner District.

When: Photo Contest Entries submission deadline postmarked or delivered by August 30, 2017

Where: Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George Street, Butte, MT 59701

Way: All Butte Silver Bow Community Residents

Take Your Beautify Butte Silver Bow Neighborhood Communities

Alma Higgins Vegetative Environment Enhancement Program Contest Photos

Categories including; General Landscape, Flower Bed, Flower Container, Vegetable Garden

For Rules and Entry Forms

Go To - http://www.bsb-mt.us/1927/Alma-Higgins-Commemorative-Competition

For additional Information - Contact your Council of Commissioners District’s Commissioner

