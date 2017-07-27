City Desk

WHITEFISH, Mont. – The Frontier Conference released the Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll today. Defending Frontier Conference Champions Carroll College was voted the favorite and Montana Tech landed in a second place tie.

The Orediggers (25-11) received one first place votes while the Saints (24-8) had six. Montana Tech finished ahead of the Saints at the Final Site of the NAIA National Tournament last year reaching the Final Sixteen for the first time in school history.

Rocky Mountain is the other school in the second place tie. Lewis-Clark State and the University of Providence follow in a fourth place tie. MSU-Northern and Montana Western finish out the preseason poll.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. First place was worth six points, second place worth five points, third place worth four points, and so on.

Montana Tech opens the 2017 season at the Hope International and Vanguard Summer Slam in Fullerton, California tomorrow. The first match for the Orediggers is Southern Oregon at 11:00 a.m.