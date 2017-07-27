City Desk





August 15, 2017

Butte - Ansel Adams, whose black and white landscape photographs of the Yosemite National Park and the American West have become some of the most widely reproduced pictures, once said, “There are always two people in every picture: the photographer and the viewer.”

The Springs at Butte residents and members of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) are enjoying being one or both of those two people of which Adams speaks.

The residents at Springs and RSVP just began a six-week photography class with local educator and photographer, Greg Edlund. Edlund is teaching them the basics of photography. “It is interesting to watch him show our residents settings on the camera and things that they never dealt with before. He really goes in depth,” says Tonya Kish, Director of Life Enrichment. “It’s kind of cool to see,” she said.

The students are using that knowledge gained from Edlund to practice photography for the joy of it and as a kind of therapeutic exercise.









The Springs at Butte says that Therapeutic Photography & Social Action Photography techniques are used to increase self-knowledge, awareness, and well-being. They also improve relationships with family and others while activating positive change, reducing social exclusion and assisting rehabilitation.



“Our residents and the RSVP are constantly spending their time doing things for other people and volunteering; we at Springs work closely with RSVP to bring programs that will treat our residents and volunteers,” said Tonya.

Only a few of the students had any previous experience with photography, for most this is a brand new skill and art. One woman in the class has previous art experience; she is a painter. Tonya explained how she is really enjoying learning this new art form.

There will be a party and art show after the class has ended so the residents can display their work, “we like to show them off,” says Tonya.

“It is going really well,” says Andrew Zemljak, the Activities Coordinator of Springs at Butte, “our residents are working really hard and we look forward to showing off the photographs”.