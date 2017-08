Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke shared a beer with Lisa Murkowski last week, symbolically drowning any lingering animosity over Zinke's call to the senator to try to persuade her to tow the administration's line on recent health care votes. Murkowski is a Republican senator from Alaska. Republican Zinke represented Montana in the House of Representatives before he was appointed to Interior by President Trump. Read more about at Roll Call Senator Jon Tester's bipartisan legislation to crack down on abuse of government perks, cut waste, fraud and abuse has unanimously passed. "This bipartisan bill holds accountable all government employees entrusted with the responsibility of using taxpayer-owned travel cards by scrutinizing every penny and cracking down on abuse, fraud, and waste," Tester said Public Works thought it would be OK to lay sod over gravel at the new ballpark against the advice of the vendor. Some members of the Council of Commissioners think otherwise. See this Mike Smith story at the Montana Standard.

Anthony Scaramucci is no longer the White House Communications Director, national media outlets report. He was in the office roughly two weeks.July 27, 2017White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has been fired. He has been replaced by Dept. Of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, national media outlets report.