“Getting kids ready to start a new school year is a financial strain for a lot of area families,” said Julie Crnich, Executive Director of United Way of Butte and Anaconda.

United Way of Butte and Anaconda is calling for volunteers to help dress 170 of our children for the 2017-2018 school year. They are looking for at least 100 volunteers who they call, ‘Shopping Buddies.’ The ‘Shopping Buddies’ will take 2-3 children on a fun shopping trip and ensure that each student spends the allotted $100.

The students are to purchase the basics such at undergarments, socks, shoes and the appropriate clothing of the students’ choice.

Crnich says that “Volunteers are the backbone of the event.” In past years, “Shopping Buddies have brought their passion and expertise needed to make the annual event a success,” said Crnich.

Shopping will happen on Tuesday, August 22 at Walmart in Butte. United Way is currently working with the Salvation Army in the hope that they will be able to distribute the backpacks of school supplies at the shopping event.

If you are interested in becoming a ‘Shopping Buddy’ call the United Way office at 785-1255 or you can email Julie at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Visit their website at www.uwbutteanaconda.org or you can talk to them in person at 1880 Harrison Avenue, Lower Level.

If you wish to register your child for this event, pick up an application at one of the following places:

United Way – 1800 Harrison Avenue, lower level

Western Montana Mental Health, Childs Center 600 Dewey St, Suite B

Big Brothers Big sisters of Silver bow, Inc. – 65 East Broadway, 5th Floor

Butte 4-C’s – 101 North Main Street

Action Inc. 25 West Silver

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department 25 West Front Street

Applications need to be turned in at the United Way office 1880 Harrison Avenue, Lower Level by August 18, 2017

Someone once said that Cinderella is proof that a new pair of shoes can change your life. Change a child’s life and volunteer as a ‘Shopping Buddy.”

