City Desk
Charities through Jeremy Golf Tournament coming August 25
The 24th annual Jeremy Bullock Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Friday, August 25, 2017, at the Old Works Golf Course in Anaconda.
Â
The tournament is a fundraiser for Charities Through Jeremy which is an organization founded in memory of Jeremy Bullock who was tragically killed in 1994 in an act of schoolyard violence.
Â
To date, Charities Through Jeremy has distributed over $415,000 to local childrenâ€™s charities.
Â
Charities Through Jeremy is announcing the availability of grants to non-profit charities benefitting southwest Montana children. Grants from $200 to $10,000 will be awarded to charities demonstrating a strong dedication the welfare and development of southwest Montana children and an immediate and compelling need for funds.
Â
To register for the golf tournament or to donate go to http://www.oldworks.org/Jeremy-Bullock-html and to download the application from http;//charitythroughjeremy.com.
For more information, contact John Morgan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Â
Â
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.