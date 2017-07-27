City Desk

Add comment

On Tuesday, August 8, 2017, the following message appeared on the official website of. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell."In June of 2011, fans of the iconic singer received the sad news that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.Prior to the public announcement, Campbell had already been quietly battling the disease for a few years.Before he succumbed to the illness Campbell became an advocate for the research into and prevention of Alzheimer's, says theboot.com.*Photo courtesy LawrieM at English WikipediaToday with tears in our eyes and heavy hearts, we say farewell to our 'Rhinestone Cowboy.'