City Desk





August 8, 2017

What: Butte-Silver Bow is asking the public’s help in naming the new pool at Stodden Park.

When: Entries will be accepted through September 30th, 2017, at which point a Pool Naming Committee will review the names and submit 3 names to the Parks and Recreation Board on October 16th. The Parks and Recreation Board will choose the final name and make a recommendation to the Council of Commissioners on their October 18th Meeting. The new name will be announced on October 19th if approved by the Council of Commissioners.

Where: Entries can be made online at the Butte-Silver Bow Website at http://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/FormCenter/Parks-and-Recreation-5/Help-Name-the-New-Pool-78, link on the home page.