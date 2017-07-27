City Desk





August 4, 2017

Butte - The City and County of Butte Silver Bow along with Butte’s Continuum of Care Coalition (COC) will hold a public information and educational meeting on August 7, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Copper King Inn. This meeting will focus on information related to the delivery of homeless services in the community and provide the opportunity to learn how all agencies are working together to end homelessness. There will be a presentation and then a panel discussion with members of the COC. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and time will be allowed for questions.

For more information please contact Kareniesa Kohn at 497-6214 or Karen Byrnes at 497-6467.

