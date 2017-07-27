City Desk

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is seeking submissions for our 2018 Fundraising Calendar. Entries should be digital copies of any medium that portray Butte past or present. An image will be chosen for each month plus a cover image. Copies of the calendar will be sold through the library at our branches and various events around town for the purpose of raising funds for the library collections, events, and facilities. Contributors will get full credit for any submitted artwork.

Submissions are due by October 1st, 2017. Calendars will be printed and available for sale during November and December. All submission will be displayed in the Carle Gallery throughout January 2018.

Submissions should be delivered electronically either by email or flash drive. For more information, please visit our website at www.buttepubliclibrary.info or contact Shari Curtis at 406-723-3361 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..