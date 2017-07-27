City Desk





$30K matching grant will digitize oral histories and create local radio programming August 4, 2017

Butte, MT: The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) recently announced that the Butte

America Foundation (BAmF) is one of six Montana organizations to receive funding for the 2017 grant

cycle. BAmf will receive $30K in matched funds over the span of three years to create Verdigris, a

collection of radio series produced in collaboration with the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives and the

Butte High School History Club. The Archives currently possess hundreds of oral histories on cassette

tapes that largely focus on mining, miners and their families, but few of these oral histories have been

presented to the public. In addition, Mr. Chris Fisk, a history instructor at Butte High School, has donated

over 20 years of oral histories conducted by his students to this project. This grant will fund not only the

continued digitization of these collections but the production of three connected radio programs:

● Verdigris: Life Underground is a 20-part series of one-hour documentary episodes, produced by

KBMF Station Manager Clark Grant and drawing from digitized oral histories to elucidate Butte’s

mining history through the medium of FM broadcast and online podcasts.

● Verdigris: Lost Butte is a short-form historical podcast hosted by noted Butte historian and

geologist Richard Gibson. This 20-part series of one-hour episodes will bring to life Butte’s mining

practices and industrial history with the voices of the people who actually lived it.

● Verdigris: Mining City Reflections is a short-form podcast hosted by author and former university

administrator Marian Jensen. This 20-part series of ten-minute episodes will focus on women’s

history in Butte, including the formation and activities of the Women’s Protective Union, and

ethnic minority women’s personal stories.

The complete Verdigris series will be broadcast locally on KBMF 102.5FM, as well as other educational

radio stations in Montana, and made available to public radio stations around the nation through the

Public Radio Exchange website. KBMF will formulate an online repository for the content after it is

broadcast, and all materials will be made available to the public via the Archives’ permanent collection.