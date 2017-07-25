City Desk

“The worst Fascists are they who disown the word ‘Fascism’ and preach enslavement to Capitalism.” -Sinclair Lewis, It Can't Happen Here (1935)



Wednesday, Aug 9:

Knights of Labor strike New York Central railroad, ultimately to be defeated by scabbing. -1890

A fire and resultant loss of oxygen when a high-pressure hydraulic line was cut with a torch in a Titan missile silo near Searcy, Ark., kills 53 civilian repairmen. -1965

Thursday, Aug 10:

Carlo Tresca, IWW organizer and a leading opponent of both Fascism and Communism was arrested. The charge was that he had printed an article attacking the Italian monarchy and the Fascists. No such crime, of course, is known to American law, but Tresca was nevertheless arrested. (IWW, we never forget) -1923

President Barack Obama signs a bill to protect 300,000 teachers, police and others from layoffs spurred by budgetary crises in states hard-hit by Bush’s “Great Recession”. The pro-jobs bill saved hundreds of thousands of workers from the unemployment line. -2010

Friday, Aug 11:

United Farm Workers leader Cesar Chavez begins a hunger strike to protest Union harassment. -1970

Maine lobster fishers from a local of the Machinists Union as they face a 40-year low price for their catches and other issues. By October, the New York Times reported, it had 600 members working together to save their trade. -2013





Saturday, Aug 12:

The national Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners is founded in Chicago in a gathering of 36 carpenters from 11 cities. -1881

Teamsters official William Grami is kidnapped, bound and beaten by anti-Union greedy Capitalists in Sebastopol, Calif. He was leading a drive to organize apple plant workers in the area. -1955

Sunday, Aug 13:

Striking miners at Tracy City, Tenn., capture their mines and free 300 state convict strikebreakers. The convicts had been "leased" to mine owners by officials in an effort to make prisons self-supporting and make a few bucks for the state. The practice started in 1866 and lasted for 30 years. -1892

Newspaper Guild members begin 3-month strike of Hearst-owned Seattle Post-Intelligencer, shutting the publication down in their successful fight for Union recognition. -1936

Monday, Aug 14:

The most successful anti-poverty program in U.S. history was created when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law providing, for the first time ever, guaranteed income for retirees and creating a system of unemployment benefits. -1935

Poland: Members of the upstart Polish Union Solidarity seize the Lenin shipyard in Gdansk. 16 days later the government officially recognizes the Union. Many consider this event the beginning of the end for the Iron Curtain as Union Solidarity would go on to crush Communism in Poland. -1980

Tuesday, Aug 15:

President Richard M. Nixon announces a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents in an attempt to combat inflation that was caused by conservative economic policies. -1971

Gerry Horgan, chief steward of CWA Local 1103 and NYNEX striker in Valhalla, N.Y., is murdered when he is purposely run over while on the picket line by a car driven by the daughter of a plant manager, he dies the following day. What was to become a 4-month strike over the lack of sufficient healthcare benefits was in its second week. -1989

