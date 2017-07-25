City Desk

The experienced journalist and Butte resident Renata Birkenbuel has secured a publisher, The History Press/Arcadia, for her forthcoming nonfiction book, Butte’s Bygone Ballrooms.

Her promotional video at www.localcrowd.com reveals the treats in store for older generations who want to relive their formal and informal dance memories – and for younger generations who want to see local ballrooms repurposed for such joyous events. Click on “Communities,” then “Butte” to see the project overview.

Following in the footsteps of several other Butte authors published by The History Press/Arcadia, Birkenbuel is interviewing, researching and writing about Butte’s grand ballrooms of old, including those located in the Copper King Mansion, the Arts Chateau, the Elks Lodge and several other sprinkled around the Mining City.

A synopsis on Birkenbuel’s Local Crowdfunding campaign website reads:

Butte, Montana is home to several hidden, mostly forgotten ballrooms that rollicked with the joy of life back in the Mining City's heyday of the 1920s through the 1960s and beyond.

My book will bring to life the formal dance clubs and their elegant, historically and architecturally significant ballrooms, where folks congregated regularly for dances -- often to big-time national swing bands such as the Glenn Miller Orchestra.

The idea to write about the history of Butte's fascinating ballrooms began when, as a reporter for The Montana Standard, Birkenbuel and photographer Walter Hinick toured a few of the better-known spaces around Butte. See story here: www.mtstandard.com/news/local/dust-settles-on-butte-s-hidden-ballrooms/article_a7c196bc-1ada-5f71-9fd1-24c6e529a3cc.html

This feature story touches upon the Pioneer Club above HeadFrame Spirits, a dusty, underused Elks Lodge ballroom and the Masonic Temple ballroom where Big Bands thrilled local audiences like during the Swing Era of old.

Renata explained, “Weaving Butte-laden oral histories into my narrative, I will capture the richness of the bygone era of formal ballrooms, their colorful inhabitants, and their formal social rituals. We will two-step to our hearts' content and learn some new dance styles while imagining the dance culture of old. So fill your dance card and join me as we fill our dance cards and revive the forgotten history of social dance in beautiful ballrooms for older, younger and future generations.”

If you're considering supporting the author’s Butte's Bygone Ballrooms book project via her Local Crowdfunding Campaign, know that Headwaters RC&D, a Butte economic development nonprofit, selected her book project and artist BT Livermore’s Phoenix Fabrication Studio as projects to promote.

The History Press/Arcadia has published several other highly recognizable books on Butte history. They are Richard Gibson's Lost Butte; Aaron Parrett's Literary Butte: A History in Novels and Film; Ellen Crain and Lee Whitney's Butte, and Butte: 15 Historic Postcards. The press also printed Matt Vincent and Chad Okrusch's Butte. Birkenbuel says, “Those are hard acts to follow.”

