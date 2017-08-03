This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top stories for August 3, 2017
Check Your Briefs
Sod storyAug 2, 2017
Public Works thought it would be OK to lay sod over gravel at the new ballpark against the advice of the vendor. Some members of the Council of Commissioners think otherwise. See this Mike Smith story at the Montana Standard.
The Mooch is goneJuly 31, 2017
Anthony Scaramucci is no longer the White House Communications Director, national media outlets report. He was in the office roughly two weeks.
Priebus firedJuly 27, 2017
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has been fired. He has been replaced by Dept. Of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, national media outlets report.
West Wing war hits headlinesJuly 27, 2017
The battle for dominance in the Trump White House goes public as the new communications director implies that the chief of staff is a leaker, reports Roll Call
Senator Tester calls on FEMAJuly 25, 2017
"Across Montana, over 250,000 acres have already burned and many of these fires continue to rage," said Senator Jon Tester on the Senate floor yesterday. Tester is calling on Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and congress to help out first responders across Montana.
