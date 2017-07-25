City Desk

Mining City Mischief

Aug. 1, 2017,

ButteNews.net



After pounding on the door of a residence on the 800 block of South Main Street, a homeless man turned his attention to a car that had just pulled up in front, Butte police told reporters.

According to the woman who drove the car, the man climbed to the top of the vehicle and began to jump up and down, police said.

It was roughly 11 pm Sunday night, police said.

The woman exited the vehicle before it was used as a trampoline, and she had entered the residence, police said.

The homeless man then drove away in the car. It had been left running.

The woman said that the man drove away erratically moving in circles, and she thought that he had hit a guide wire on a telephone pole as he motored away.

Witnesses told police that the man damaged a fence a Koprivica Park. He finally abandoned the car at Locust.

When officers caught up with the man, he was on foot near the intersection of Grand and Florence. He was wearing a plastic motocross vest, Undersheriff George Skuletich told reporters.

At first, the man walked towards the officers, but then hurled the vest at the police. He then eluded the officers. Police knew the man’s identity, and a warrant has been sought, Skuletich said.



