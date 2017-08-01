This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for August 1, 2017
Check Your Briefs
The Mooch is goneJuly 31, 2017
Anthony Scaramucci is no longer the White House Communications Director, national media outlets report. He was in the office roughly two weeks.
Priebus firedJuly 27, 2017
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has been fired. He has been replaced by Dept. Of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, national media outlets report.
West Wing war hits headlinesJuly 27, 2017
The battle for dominance in the Trump White House goes public as the new communications director implies that the chief of staff is a leaker, reports Roll Call
Senator Tester calls on FEMAJuly 25, 2017
"Across Montana, over 250,000 acres have already burned and many of these fires continue to rage," said Senator Jon Tester on the Senate floor yesterday. Tester is calling on Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and congress to help out first responders across Montana.
Four healthcare votes to watch in the SenateJuly 25, 2017
As critical votes approach, Roll Call says that there are four senators, in particular, to keep an eye on during the effort to repeal Affordable Care.
