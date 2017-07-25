City Desk

By Keith Roach, M.D.

Can Magnesium Pills Help Control A-Fib?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Ten years ago, I had many episodes of rapid heartbeats, diagnosed as atrial fibrillation. My cardiologist put me on a medication, which I took for a couple of years, but the A fib came back. The doctor changed my medication to sotalol, but that didn't help either. I read that low magnesium could be a cause of atrial fibrillation, and I started taking calcium, magnesium and potassium, and have not an episode of rapid heartbeat for four years. I went back to my doctor, who told me it was a crazy idea. I haven't seen him in four years. It seems a shame that we hear of so many treatments for A fib when it might be stopped with a simple supplement. -- S.Z.

ANSWER: Well, it certainly isn't a crazy idea, but low magnesium isn't the only cause of atrial fibrillation, and supplementing magnesium and other electrolytes will not stop atrial fibrillation in most people. However, low blood magnesium levels are a recognized risk factor for developing atrial fibrillation, and giving magnesium during heart surgery reduces the risk of developing A fib afterward in some (but not all) studies, so there certainly is something to it. Also, oral magnesium can make other medications for A fib work more effectively. Since oral magnesium is safe and cheap, I think it is reasonable to try.

However, I am concerned because atrial fibrillation can go on in some people without their being aware of it, and the major risk of A fib is blood clots. I would recommend that you continue to get evaluated periodically to make sure your heart rate is persistently normal. I also would try to find a physician who is willing to work with you on combining "alternative" treatments like magnesium with traditional therapy if needed.

DR. ROACH WRITES: I wrote a column awhile back about a man who kept falling, whose doctor wasn't able to find the cause after a thorough search. I had suggested checking his vitamin D level, but many readers wrote in to tell me about conditions that were missed in themselves or in a loved one. I thought that a few of these were worth sharing.

Many people wrote that a physical therapist (and perhaps an occupational therapist as well) would be important, and I fully agree. I have found physical and occupational therapists to be among my most treasured but underappreciated colleagues, and almost always, they are able to improve people's function.

Other suggestions included looking for low oxygen levels, and checking whether the blood pressure drops too much upon standing. One person wrote in to note that walkers and wheelchairs can decrease activity and lead to loss of strength and balance. Another recommended looking for hidden infections, such as in the urine. These should have been checked for.

