"The working class owes all honor and respect to the first men who planted the standard of labor solidarity on the hostile frontier of the unorganized industry." - Ralph Chaplin, writer, artist, IWW Union activist, wrote the labor anthem "Solidarity Forever"



Wednesday, Aug 2:

60 striking miners wounded by police who were protecting low wages, deadly working conditions, and greedy mine owners, Scranton, Pennsylvania. -1867

George Vanderveer was born on this date. Vanderveer served as the attorney for the Centralia Wobblies (IWW) and was one of the few lawyers willing to represent Industrial Workers of the World during and after World War I. He represented the defendants in the Everett and Centralia massacres, as well as workers and labor Unions during and after the Seattle General Strike of 1919. -1875

10-month strike against Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel wins agreement guaranteeing defined-benefit pensions for 4,500 Union Steelworkers. -1997

Thursday, Aug 3:

Four workers murdered in the “Wheatland riots” when police fired into a crowd of California farm workers trying to organize for better working conditions. 2 IWW labor leaders, one of whom was not even present at the massacre, were later convicted of murder (They were found guilty of encouraging workers to organize, which “forced officials to shoot and kill”). Working conditions were deadly with no water for the workers, who routinely died of dysentery, malaria and typhoid fever. -1913

15,000 air traffic controllers strike. President Reagan threatens to fire any who do not return to work within 48 hours, saying they "have forfeited their jobs" if they do not. Most stay out and are fired August 5. This was the first step in the systematic dismantling of the Unions by the new GOP/Republican Party and the beginning of the end our strong middle class. -1981

Friday, Aug 4:

15,000 silk workers strike in Paterson, N.J., for 44-hour week and less deadly working conditions. -1919

A successful 15-day strike was launched by 180,000 Teamsters against UPS over excessive reliance on part-time workers. It was the largest U.S. strike in 20 years. -1997

Saturday, Aug 5:

Butte Montana: 10,000 people line the streets for the funeral of IWW organizer Frank Little who was "Slain By Capitalist Interest For Organizing And Inspiring His Fellow Men" as his headstone reads. Frank Little is one of the greatest figures in American labor history. He fought for and won free speech rights in Montana the western states before the ACLU was created. He successfully implemented tactics of nonviolent resistance before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and even before Mahatma Gandhi. He successfully implemented farm worker organization before Cesar Chavez. The massive funeral turnout brought federal troops to quash the Labor Movement in Butte …and in the years to come the IWW would be hunted down and persecuted as the Capitalists attempted to crush the American worker and the Union movement. (IWW, we never forget) -1917

13 firefighters, including 12 smoke jumpers who parachuted in to help their coworkers, die while battling the Mann Gulch forest fire at Gates of the Mountain, Montana. -1949

Sunday, Aug 6:

Anti-bank riots begin in Baltimore, Maryland. -1835

45,000 CWA and IBEW-represented workers at Verizon begin what is to be a 2-week strike, refusing to accept more than 100 concession demands by the telecommunications giant. -2011

Monday, Aug 7:

Actors Equity is recognized by producers after stagehands honor their picket lines, shutting down almost every professional stage production in the country. Before Unionizing, it was common practice for actors to pay for their own costumes, rehearse long hours without pay, and be fired without notice. -1919

675,000 employees struck ATT Corp. over wages, job security, pension plan changes and better health insurance. It was the last time CWA negotiated at one table for all its Bell System members. The strike was won after 22 days. -1983

Tuesday, Aug 8:

Cripple Creek, Colo., miners strike begins. William "Big Bill" Haywood's Western Federation of Miners (founded in Butte, MT) called for a sympathy strike among the underground miners to support a smelter workers' strike for an 8-hour day and less deadly working conditions. -1903

Labor legend Cesar Chavez (UFW co-founder) is posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, becoming the first Mexican-American ever to receive the honor. -1994

This Week in Labor History is compiled by Kevin D. Curtis



