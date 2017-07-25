City Desk

Book Release Party for David Abrams new novel “Brave Deeds”





Author, Jhumpa Lahiri said, “That’s the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet,” Great quote, there are hundreds of similar ones, all about the joy and love of reading. It stands to reason then, that when a new book is released, it should be celebrated. The way that is done is to have a book release party. So, woot-woot, it’s party time.





David Abrams, local novelist, author of “Fobbit,” invites everyone to the celebration of his new novel “Brave Deeds.” The book release party will be held on August 3, at 6:00 pm, in the Clark Chateau at 312 West Broadway in Uptown Butte.





David’s book will be published by Grove Atlantic on August 1, and shortly thereafter David will take off on a book signing tour of bookstores throughout the Pacific Northwest. But, before he leaves, he is throwing a “Brave Deeds” bash, right here in his hometown.





Food and drink will be served. But, the best part of the evening will be a reading by the author, a short excerpt from his new novel. Following the reading, David will discuss how this story came about.





“Brave Deeds” is the story of six soldiers who cross war-torn Baghdad on foot in order to attend the memorial service for their fallen leader.





There will be copies of the book on hand for sale, and they can also be purchased at Books and Books at 206 West Park Street. The evening will wrap-up with a book signing.





The event promises to be a lot of fun, and the author will be on hand for your questions.





If you consider yourself a bibliophile or just someone who loves all things about books David has a blog called The Quivering Pen. He is also on Facebook and Twitter @ImDavidAbrams

