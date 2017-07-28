This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for July 28, 2017
Check Your Briefs
West Wing war hits headlinesJuly 27, 2017
The battle for dominance in the Trump White House goes public as the new communications director implies that the chief of staff is a leaker, reports Roll Call
Senator Tester calls on FEMAJuly 25, 2017
"Across Montana, over 250,000 acres have already burned and many of these fires continue to rage," said Senator Jon Tester on the Senate floor yesterday. Tester is calling on Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and congress to help out first responders across Montana.
Four healthcare votes to watch in the SenateJuly 25, 2017
As critical votes approach, Roll Call says that there are four senators, in particular, to keep an eye on during the effort to repeal Affordable Care.
Upgrade to Kalispell, Billings, Butte and Glendive airportsJuly 25, 2017
(U.S. Senate) "Montana's airports bring business and travelers to our state, strengthening our economy and creating jobs," Tester said. On Monday Senator Jon Tester announced nearly $5 million to upgrade airports in ongoing efforts to #ConnectMT. Airports that will receive funds are, Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell - $2 million, Billings Logan International Airpot $1.573 million, Bert Mooney in Butte 1.3 million and Dawson Community Airport in Glendive $122, 000.
Fire emergency declared for MontanaJuly 24, 2017
Governor Steve Bullock signed executive orders declaring Montana in a state of fire emergency due to the wildfires. "Montana is facing extreme fire conditions. Our top priority is ensuring the safety of Montanans, their property, and our communities," said the Governor. The declaration will provide additional resources to "the brave men and women fighting these fires, said Bullock of the declaration.
City Desk
Top news stories for July 28, 2017
Latest News
- Top news stories for July 28, 2017
- Yellowstone Gateway Could Get Congressional Protection
- Top news stories for July 27, 2017
- Report: Despite Progress, Montana Lags on Renewable Energy and Clean Technology
- Top news stories for July 26, 2017
- Commission Proposes to Cap Inmate Calling Rates
- Top news stories for July 25, 2017
- Top news stories for July 24, 2017
- A Mining City Moment from the Fourth of July Parade
- Name the WaterPark
- Top news stories for July 21, 2017
- Charities Through Jeremy “For the children of Southwest Montana”
- Top news stories for July 20, 2017
- Top news stories for July 19, 2017
- Montana Tech Athletics Earn Scholar-Team Distinction