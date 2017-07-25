City Desk

A new report released today by Environment Montana Research & Policy Center says that, despite recent progress, Montana is falling behind the rest of the nation on clean energy. According to the report, over the last decade, solar grew 518% as compared to 4,334% nationally and wind grew by 430% as compared to a 659% increase nationally.

On a brighter note, Montana ranked 13th on the wind and solar generation as a percentage of overall state electricity consumption. The report also shows that the state is also in the middle of the pack on energy efficiency, ranking 25th on increases in electricity efficiency savings as a percentage of electricity consumption.

“More and more, we’re seeing evidence that a future powered by renewable energy is within reach,” said Skye Borden from Environment Montana Research & Policy Center. “The progress we’ve seen in the last decade in the wind, solar and other technologies like electric cars and battery storage, should give Montanans the confidence that we can take clean energy to the next level.”

The report, Renewables on the Rise: A Decade of Progress toward a Clean Energy Future, provides a state-by-state assessment of the growth of key technologies needed to power the nation with clean, renewable energy, including the wind, solar, energy efficiency, energy storage and electric vehicles. Montana ranked 21st for wind growth and 44th for solar growth.

"Key clean energy technologies are improving rapidly and getting cheaper seemingly every day," said Gideon Weissman of Frontier Group, the report co-author. "These and other advances open up new opportunities to end our dependence on fossil fuels and embrace a future built on clean, renewable energy."

The report describes the factors that led to rapid growth in each category since 2007, including policies, improved technologies, and lower costs. Nationwide, all three factors are likely to contribute to the significant continued growth of renewables in the future. In Montana, however, recent state-level actions – including a troubling move by the Public Service Commission to undercut small solar projects – may cause the state to lag farther behind.

“Montana has seen significant progress on clean energy,” said Skye Borden. “But, we have a long way to go to make the kind of energy transformation that is needed to fulfill our potential. We should be using this opportunity to encourage renewable energy growth, not stifle it.”

The report also comes as a growing number of U.S. cities, states, corporations, and institutions consider commitments to 100 percent renewable energy. Currently, 37 cities have committed to 100 percent renewable energy. Nearly 100 major companies have made a 100 percent renewable commitment, including Apple, Walmart, and LEGO. Hawaii is committed to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2045. California and Massachusetts are currently considering legislation. Bills have also been introduced in both houses of Congress.

