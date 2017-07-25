City Desk





What: Butte-Silver Bow is asking the public’s help in naming the new pool at Stodden Park.

When: Entries will be accepted through September 30th, 2017, at which point a Pool Naming Committee will review the names and submit 3 names to the Parks and Recreation Board on October 16th. The Parks and Recreation Board will choose the final name and make a recommendation to the Council of Commissioners on their October 18th Meeting. The new name will be announced on October 19th if approved by the Council of Commissioners.

Where: Entries can be made online at the Butte-Silver Bow Website at http://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/FormCenter/Parks-and-Recreation-5/Help-Name-the-New-Pool-78, link on the home page https://bsb.mt.gov or by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Questions? Contact J.P. Gallagher, Parks and Recreation Director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call at 406-497-6571

