City Desk

Grants Available from Charities Through Jeremy

Charities Through Jeremy is announcing the availability of grants to non-profit charities benefitting southwest Montana children. Grants ranging from $200 to $10,000 will be awarded to charities demonstrating a strong dedication to the welfare and development of southwest Montana children and an immediate and compelling need for funds.

Charities Through Jeremy was founded in memory of Jeremy Bullock, who was tragically killed in an act of schoolyard violence in Butte in 1994. To date, Charities Through Jeremy has distributed over $415,000 to local children’s charities.

The 24th annual Jeremy Bullock Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Friday, August 25, 2017 at the Old Works Golf Course in Anaconda. To register or donate, go to http://www.oldworks.org/Jeremy-Bullock.html and to download the application form please go to http://charitythroughjeremy.com/

Grant applications are due by July 31, 2017. For more information, contact John Morgan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .