Trump to meet with PutinJuly 6, 2017
A meeting with President Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin is expected to be watched closely. According to the New York times Trumps staff has no idea what he will be saying. The sitdown is to happen tomorrow where Trumps aides will be close by.
Senator Tester's efforts to upgrade Montana's airports continuesJuly 6, 2017
"When you live in a state as sprawling as Montana, sometimes you've got to fly the Big Sky to get where you're going," Tester said. Senator Tester announced $6 million in funding to upgrade the airports in Montana as part of his ongoing efforts to #ConnectMT. Bert Mooney in Butte will receive $550,543 to complete phase two of construction on the 39,903 square foot terminal building.Bozeman will receive $3,211,200, Laurel $2,012,940 and Choteau Airport will receive $133,810.
Habitat improvement project proposedJuly 3, 2017
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has proposed a project to improve habitat in the Robb-Deford and Blacktail Wildlife Management Areas sotheast of Dillon, mt.gov reports.
Dearth of workers plague parts of midwestJune 24, 2017
Unemployment rates in some American communities are so low, companies struggle to meet demand, the Washington Post reports.
Republicans to vote on Obamacare repealJune 19, 2017
Republicans in the US Senate plan to vote on the repeal of Obamacare next week if, as they expect, they are sure they have the votes. The text of the bill should be in front of senators by Friday, Politico reports.
At a recent telephone press conference, Montana Senator Jon Tester complained that the Republicans were drafting the bill behind closed doors and without hearings.
Earlier this month Montana Senator Steve Daines told KTVH in Helena that he favors repeal, but will wait until he sees the text of the bill before he decides to vote for the current version of Republican healthcare bill.
