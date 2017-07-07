Tester said. Senator Tester announced $6 million in funding to upgrade the airports in Montana as part of his ongoing efforts to #ConnectMT. Bert Mooney in Butte will receive $550,543 to complete phase two of construction on the 39,903 square foot terminal building.Bozeman will receive $3,211,200, Laurel $2,012,940 and Choteau Airport will receive $133,810.







July 3, 2017

ButteNews.net

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has proposed a project to improve habitat in the Robb-Deford and Blacktail Wildlife Management Areas sotheast of Dillon, mt.gov reports.





