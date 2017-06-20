City Desk

By Tyler Morrison

for ButteNews.net

Grilling on a holiday, when you've got the weekend off is easy. The family’s in attendance, side dishes and beer in tow. Your sister-in-law brought a trunk full of Super Soakers. It’s BBQ time. You take your time; pull out your artisanal hardwood charcoal; light your chimney starter; build a perfect two-level fire; and lovingly tend your rib-eye, your chicken, or your pork ribs.

Holiday grilling is hobby grilling.

But what about the 22nd of June, or the 12th of August - when temps are in the 80s and all you want is to be in your backyard with a beer and a hunk of meat to cook? Instead, it's 6 p.m., you're still at work, and you haven’t been to the store.

The process of getting food on the table can be made significantly less fussy by turning to a gas grill. Charcoal purists will tell you their preferred fuel leads to infinitely better flavor and any time-saving advantage delivered by gas isn’t worth the sacrifice of flavor. This is absolutely true. And this is absolutely nonsense.

Look, I prefer cooking on charcoal too. it has one indisputable advantage over gas: It gets much hotter. Glowing coals are at a temperature of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit; while gas burns at around 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit, there's very little radiant heat from the flames.

And radiant heat is what's really cooking your food on a grill. That's why gas grills use some sort of surface to create radiation, whether it's lava rocks or ceramic plates or the "Flavorizer Bars” on your Weber. These surfaces are heated by the gas flame, creating the radiant heat generated naturally by charcoal.







The characteristic flavor of grilled food comes from the drippings, not the fuel. When those drippings hit the heat source below, the oils, sugars, and proteins burst into smoke and flame. That heat creates new complex molecules that rise in the smoke and warm air to coat the food you're grilling.

But is a burger more than the sum of its ingredients? Sure, there are chemical processes occurring in your food that alter its flavors as it heats, amino acids interacting with sugars, fats breaking down, but this delicious chemistry happens whether you cook on gas, charcoal, an electric burner, even an engine block.

What charcoal brings to the party however is a healthy heaping of aroma compounds, the other half of the power couple that is flavor. In fact, aroma might be the super starlet in that relationship, because our tongues are actually pretty limited when it comes to the full sensory experience of a great meal. There are only five taste receptors that are well-agreed-upon to exist within your taste buds, sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and the new kid: umami.

Anything else you perceive while eating, that smoky deliciousness, for example, is courtesy of aroma. Aromas are released when you bite into your food. They travel up your retronasal cavity, and light up your olfactory receptors. That neurological signal mixes with whatever your taste buds are saying and tells your brain what’s going on in your mouth.

Of course, even food cooked on a gas grill gives off aromas, all food does. But food grilled over a charcoal flame has a special one: guaiacol.

Guaiacol is an aroma compound produced when you use heat to break down lignin, the resin responsible for holding strands of cellulose together to form wood. It has a smoky, spicy, bacony aroma, in fact, the flavor that most people associate with bacon is largely degraded lignin.

Translation: Cooking over charcoal makes your food taste like bacon. So, if you have two identical steaks, cooked at identical temperatures, for the same amount of time, where the only difference is that one is cooked over charcoal and one is cooked over gas, what will be the end result? The charcoal-cooked steak will taste more like bacon. Yes, bacon.

However, at the end of the day, there is only one thing worse than grilling on gas. Not grilling at all.

I can walk in my door with a bag of groceries at 6:30, and have grilled chicken on the table at 7, a happy family praising a delicious dinner. The most precious commodity in the world, the one resource that none of us has enough of, that's constantly dwindling until we die, is time. Or bacon.