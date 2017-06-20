City Desk

by Diane Larson

July 5, 2017

Butte - Bold Women in Montana History, a new book by Missoula author Beth Judy, hit the stands this past April. It’s her second book. Her first was a coloring book called, Medicinal Plants of North America. Judy also hosted a show on Montana Public Radio for 18 years called Plant Detective.

“My understanding of the word bold comes from my Irish grandmother, Margaret Hickey. She used it to describe anyone audacious and brave enough to do something out of the ordinary.” Reads the opening line in the introduction to Judy’s new book, and the line well defines the women whose stories she shares.

Audacity and the willingness to take bold risks undoubtedly describes the women of Montana and its history. In the early days of Montana, the women had to be ready to face danger and endure unparalleled pain while showing courage in the face of whatever came their way. In other words, they had to be bold. “Part of what I wanted to do with this book is expand our definition of bold,” said Judy. Each of these women deserves the description of bold, but for a variety of reasons.





Bold Women is part of a state-by-state series of historical books published by Mountain Press Publishing Company out of Missoula.





In her book Judy shares the stories of more than 15 women who went beyond the boundaries that were set before them. The book is written for young people and can be used as a historical resource for schools. When she started the project it was left up to Judy to pick the women she put in the book.

“I worked on the book for eight years, and I got to know them well, said Judy of the women she chose for her book. She said that it was difficult to narrow it down because there are so many wonderful women in our history. “I love them all and am fascinated by them all,” said Judy.

She begins with the story of a Black Feet warrior, named Running Eagle (Pitamakan). Running Eagle was a war chief and lead hundreds of men. She had a great sense of community and greatly valued family. Running Eagle’s story is that of legends. Her boldness lived in her persona and was part of everything she did.

Another type of bold is in the story of Pretty Shield: Guardian of the Crow Culture. Pretty Shield, at the age of 68 adopted 9 grandchildren. “That to me is incredibly bold,” said Judy.

Pretty Shield had very little in the way of material means with which to raise the children, but she took bold steps to preserve their culture. She felt that Crow culture was dying out, and she worked hard to keep it alive, and it didn’t die out, mostly due to the bold steps that Pretty Shield took to preserve it.

Judy said that, “Boldness characterizes all of them but for different reasons.” Jeanette Rankin, who at the tender age of 13 was left to be the care giver for her family when her mother had taken ill. Jeanette had several siblings of varying ages who needed caring for. “She took them to the doctor’s appointments, she baked the bread, she sewed the clothes, and she read to them at night,” said Judy.

Jeanette’s beginnings were not easy, but she did what she could and did it well. Judy explains that Jeanette had a great mind for problem solving. In the chapter on Jeanette, Judy shares a story of when Jeanette’s father had gotten a new haying machine and it had seized up right away. While observing what was happening with the machine, Jeanette saw right away what had caused the problem and shared her information. Once they had removed the obstruction, the machine soon began to work. Jeanette’s boldness began at a young age and served her well throughout her career and life.

Another story is that of Isabelle Jonette Johnson of Absarokee. A rebel artist who, according to Jaci Webb of the Billings Gazette, “bucked tradition, [and] introduced modernism to students.” Johnson was a rancher and a teacher and, according to Judy, “didn’t realize she could be a painter and an artist until she was about thirty.” It was then that she discovered “her passion,” said Judy.

The book continues with story after story of women who fought the odds and used their talents to make Montana a better place. These stories are interesting, inspiring and exciting. These women are unique, creative, bold and brave. With her words, Judy paints on the canvas of history, but shows the relevance her subject’s stories for the young (or old) reader of today.

“I had a marvelous amount of fun,” said Judy about the research that was required for the book. Judy explained that the research turned out to be much more intense and time consuming than she expected. However, it really paid off because she had the time and was able to turn over stones and uncover new information that she was able to use for her book.

In one instance, she was researching Isabelle Johnson. She went to Johnson’s old stomping grounds and talked to her neighbors and friends. Judy said that she got to go to “Absarokee and interview people who knew her.” She was able to do research in the Museum of the Beartooth in Columbus and read Johnson’s diaries and look at pictures there and read Johnson’s writings. “And I’m glad I did because that is actually what makes this book have information that is no-where else right now,” explained Judy.

Another topic of importance, especially for Butte, is Lena Mattausch, Bridget Shea and the Women’s Protective Union. The Women’s Protective Union or WPU was a union that was organized for women that didn’t have a union. It began in 1890 and at that time there were few unions that welcomed women.

At the time, if women were working outside of the home most likely it meant that there was something wrong in the home. For Butte, with its rich mining history, may well mean that something had happened to the husband or father. Judy said she had heard of a legend that said “you couldn’t walk the streets of Butte at any given time without hearing somewhere a woman wailing in grief:” The statistics, Judy explained, for this time period are overwhelming, “between 50 and 100 married Irish immigrant miners died in mining accidents each year.” For the Irish alone, in 1910 mines created 434 Irish widows and over 1,000 fatherless children.

The wives and the daughters age 10 and up then went to work alongside the sons. The working women were not paid as well as the men and in so many instances treated very poorly. Judy said of the WPU, “It was a thing that took the lowest of the working class and gave them a voice and gave them a fighting chance to make better wages and to have some control, just like the unions had always done.”

Lena Mattausch and Bridget Shea were the two main players in the WPU. Bridget was a widow so she wore black and Lena soon donned the black clothing also, they realized it made them a little more intimidating. Lena and Bridget were walking delegates, which meant that they would walk all over Butte and show up unannounced at places where their members worked. They would show up at restaurants to make sure not only that the proprietors were treating their members well, but also that the members were also towing the line.

When they came across an issue, “they were very professional warning bosses when they were doing something wrong,” said Judy. “But when some guy would not get it, Bridget was famous for grabbing a broom and chasing that man.”

The members of the WPU loved Lena and Bridget explains Judy. “They loved their kind of strength and their kind of boldness,” said Judy. Lena and Bridget were just as stern with the members. For example union pins were to be worn at all times and you were not to help someone that was in a different position or did a different kind of work.

One unique aspect worth mentioning about the WPU is when the women went on strike, which was rare, they did not carry signs. The members were often holding their babies in their arms, so instead these women “wore a silk banner pinned to their clothes, or coat that said ‘on strike’,” said Judy.

The WPU lasted until 1970s when discrimination laws made it impossible to have a single gender union. However, the WPU is an important part of not only Montana’s history, but the history of America.