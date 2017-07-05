July 3, 2017

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has proposed a project to improve habitat in the Robb-Deford and Blacktail Wildlife Management Areas sotheast of Dillon, mt.gov reports.







Unemployment rates in some American communities are so low, companies struggle to meet demand, the Washington Post reports. Republicans in the US Senate plan to vote on the repeal of Obamacare next week if, as they expect, they are sure they have the votes. The text of the bill should be in front of senators by Friday, Politico reports.At a recent telephone press conference, Montana Senator Jon Tester complained that the Republicans were drafting the bill behind closed doors and without hearings.Earlier this month Montana Senator Steve Daines told KTVH in Helena that he favors repeal, but will wait until he sees the text of the bill before he decides to vote for the current version of Republican healthcare bill.A North Carolina, 21-year-old male, was rushed to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City after falling into a Yellowstone National Park hot-spring late Tuesday. He is in critical but stable condition, reports Billings Gazette.Investigators are tracing the last several months of the James T. Hodgkinson, the shooter in yesterdays GOP attack, to see if the incident was a long planned assault. Hodgkinson died after shared gunfire. Five people were shot, two remain in critical condition.