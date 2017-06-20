This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News 2017 Montana Folk Festival
Check Your Briefs
Habitat improvement project proposedJuly 3, 2017
ButteNews.net
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has proposed a project to improve habitat in the Robb-Deford and Blacktail Wildlife Management Areas sotheast of Dillon, mt.gov reports.
Dearth of workers plague parts of midwestJune 24, 2017
Unemployment rates in some American communities are so low, companies struggle to meet demand, the Washington Post reports.
Republicans to vote on Obamacare repealJune 19, 2017
ButteNews.net
Republicans in the US Senate plan to vote on the repeal of Obamacare next week if, as they expect, they are sure they have the votes. The text of the bill should be in front of senators by Friday, Politico reports.
At a recent telephone press conference, Montana Senator Jon Tester complained that the Republicans were drafting the bill behind closed doors and without hearings.
Earlier this month Montana Senator Steve Daines told KTVH in Helena that he favors repeal, but will wait until he sees the text of the bill before he decides to vote for the current version of Republican healthcare bill.
Man burned after falling into hot-springs at YellowstoneJune 15, 2017
A North Carolina, 21-year-old male, was rushed to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City after falling into a Yellowstone National Park hot-spring late Tuesday. He is in critical but stable condition, reports Billings Gazette.
The trail of political anger left by GOP attacker is under investigationJune 15, 2017
Investigators are tracing the last several months of the James T. Hodgkinson, the shooter in yesterdays GOP attack, to see if the incident was a long planned assault. Hodgkinson died after shared gunfire. Five people were shot, two remain in critical condition.
City Desk
2017 Montana Folk Festival
July 3, 2017
Butte - Preparations begin for the Montana Folk Festival.
Butte - Preparations begin for the Montana Folk Festival.
Latest News
- 2017 Montana Folk Festival
- Express Clydesdales in town for the Fourth
- Top news stories for July 3, 2017
- Top news stories for July 1, 2017
- Interior Department Mulls Privatization in National Parks
- Top stories for June 30, 2017
- Top headline news stories for June 29, 2017
- Ending Clean Water Rule Could Put MT Drinking Water At Risk
- This Week in Labor History June 28 – July 4
- Top news stories for June 27, 2017
- Remember Fire Safety this Fourth of July
- Beef Producers Sue USDA to Require Country-of-Origin Labeling
- Tribes Left Out Again on Grizzly Delisting Decision
- Top news stories for June 26, 2017
- Top news stories for June 25, 2017