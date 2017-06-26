City Desk

June 26, 2017

MONTANA - As you plan your 4th of July festivities, please remember to be “Fire Smart”. Take care not to spark an unwanted wildfire.…even the smallest spark has the potential to cause significant damage.

While the grass and vegetation in western Montana looks green and lush the threat of wildfire is still a possibility. Matt Hall, Southwestern Land Office Fire Management Officer for the MT Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation states, “While the recent moisture has assisted in keeping the wildfire risk at moderate, grasses are getting dryer, taking precautions when working outdoors and recreating is still important”.

· Never leave a campfire unattended and be sure the coals are cold to the touch before leaving.

· Make sure safety chains, when towing, do not drag, causing sparks.

· Remember that vehicles parked or driven in tall grass can start a fire.

Fireworks are prohibited on state and federal lands; some counties and cities may have bans on fireworks, campfires and open burning. Please check with local officials to see if bans are in place in your area.

Do your part this holiday weekend to prevent human-caused fires. One Less Spark, Means One Less Wildfire!

Visit www.keepgreen.org/resources.html for all your One Less Spark One Less Wildfire prevention resources including equipment fire and 4th of July prevention messages.

