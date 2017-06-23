This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Top news stories for June 23, 2017
Republicans to vote on Obamacare repealJune 19, 2017
Republicans in the US Senate plan to vote on the repeal of Obamacare next week if, as they expect, they are sure they have the votes. The text of the bill should be in front of senators by Friday, Politico reports.
At a recent telephone press conference, Montana Senator Jon Tester complained that the Republicans were drafting the bill behind closed doors and without hearings.
Earlier this month Montana Senator Steve Daines told KTVH in Helena that he favors repeal, but will wait until he sees the text of the bill before he decides to vote for the current version of Republican healthcare bill.
Man burned after falling into hot-springs at YellowstoneJune 15, 2017
A North Carolina, 21-year-old male, was rushed to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City after falling into a Yellowstone National Park hot-spring late Tuesday. He is in critical but stable condition, reports Billings Gazette.
The trail of political anger left by GOP attacker is under investigationJune 15, 2017
Investigators are tracing the last several months of the James T. Hodgkinson, the shooter in yesterdays GOP attack, to see if the incident was a long planned assault. Hodgkinson died after shared gunfire. Five people were shot, two remain in critical condition.
Cosby jury is deadlockedJune 15, 2017
Jury members, in the trial of comedian Bill Cosby, have spent more than 30 hours in deliberations and say that they "cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of these counts." Cosby is charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. Prosecutors claim there is a pattern of drugging and sexually assaulting women while Cosby's defense team argue that the encounters were consensual and "romantic," reports NPR.
Flood watch in effectJune 12, 2017
Butte - There is a flood watch in effect for west central Montana from 3 pm today through late Tuesday night, the National Weather Service reports.
