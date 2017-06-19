City Desk

June 19, 2017

Defiantly transparent

In the interest of transparency, Christopher Dawes removed his shirt as police approached him. He was in the alley on the 100 block of Henry, Butte police said.

He had been “yelling and screaming” at the neighbors there, Undersheriff George Skuletich told reporters at this morning’s media briefing.

To further show that he had nothing to hide, Mr. Davies showed officers a syringe that he had on his person. He then tossed it to the ground, the undersheriff said.

Cooperation ended, however, when the suspect resisted, unsuccessfully, being cuffed.

Mr. Dawes has been charged with resisting arrest.

Unhappy ending

Butte police followed Shane McManamon to the Happy Endings Casino near Walmart, Friday.

Things did not end happily for him there.

Police were searching for Mr. Dawes when the found him at the casino. When they approached, he was holding a game controller that he had allegedly shoplifted at Walmart. He also had some hot “flipflops” stuffed “up his shirt,” police said.

Mr. Dawes also had with him a small scale, and that led to a possession of paraphernalia charge in addition to a theft charge, police said.