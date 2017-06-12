City Desk

June 19, 2017

Butte - St. James Healthcare is offering a free “Hands-Only” CPR training class on June 22, 2017 at 5:30 pm in the St. James Healthcare cafeteria. The class is offered as part the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) Cardiac Ready Communities program; however, certification is not available for this course.

According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, about 80 percent of heart attacks occur in private or residential settings, and if CPR is performed, the victim’s chances of survival can double and even triple. Unfortunately, only about 30% of these heart attack victims receive CPR from someone present at the time largely because of lack of training.

“We are very pleased to be part of this DPHHS program and to offer it at no cost to our community,” said Jay Doyle, Interim President at St. James Healthcare. “As a certified Emergency Medical responder, I have seen first-hand how crucial fast and accurate medical response is when a heart attack occurs.”

Participants will learn an effective “hands-only” CPR approach and although certification is not available for this course, participants will be able to perform effective, lifesaving compressions by the end of the session.

Registration is not required; however, participants must be in the cafeteria by 5:30 pm. For more information, contact Lynda DeWitt at 723-2406 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



