today

A North Carolina, 21-year-old male, was rushed to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City after falling into a Yellowstone National Park hot-spring late Tuesday. He is in critical but stable condition, reports Billings Gazette.Investigators are tracing the last several months of the James T. Hodgkinson, the shooter in yesterdays GOP attack, to see if the incident was a long planned assault. Hodgkinson died after shared gunfire. Five people were shot, two remain in critical condition.Jury members, in the trial of comedian Bill Cosby, have spent more than 30 hours in deliberations and say that they "cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of these counts." Cosby is charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. Prosecutors claim there is a pattern of drugging and sexually assaulting women while Cosby's defense team argue that the encounters were consensual and "romantic," reports NPR.June 12, 2017Butte - There is a flood watch in effect for west central Montana from 3 pm today through late Tuesday night, the National Weather Service reports Greg Gianforte offered a guilty plea in courton charge of assault. On May 24, 2017 Mr. Gianforte assaulted reporter Ben Jacobs. He was sentenced 20 hours anger management, 40 hours of community service and fines.