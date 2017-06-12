City Desk

June 16, 2017

ButteNews.net



Mr. Smith goes to Staples

Jeremiah Smith went into Staples, because sometimes you have wander, to pass a bad check.

Police said that Mr. Smith attempted to pay at Staples Office Supply with a forged check yesterday.

Police were called, and Mr. Smith was arrested. As officers cuffed him, they observed a what appeared to be a “fake” $50 bill, police said at this morning’s media briefing.

Mr. Smith was charged with forgery, and a computer check revealed that he was also wanted on warrants totaling $5,500.

Warranted concern

Cheyenne Cook came into the police station at roughly 3:30 am to ask if she had any warrants. “And she did,” Undersheriff George Skuletich told reporters.







Ms. Cook was arrested and processed, then released pending her court appearance, the undersheriff said.

Ms. Cook was not under the influence when she came to the station.