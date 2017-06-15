This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for June 15, 2017
Cosby jury is deadlockedJune 15, 2017
Jury members, in the trial of comedian Bill Cosby, have spent more than 30 hours in deliberations and say that they "cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of these counts." Cosby is charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. Prosecutors claim there is a pattern of drugging and sexually assaulting women while Cosby's defense team argue that the encounters were consensual and "romantic," reports NPR.
Flood watch in effectJune 12, 2017
Butte - There is a flood watch in effect for west central Montana from 3 pm today through late Tuesday night, the National Weather Service reports.
Greg Gianforte's day in courtJune 12, 2017
Greg Gianforte offered a guilty plea in court today on charge of assault. On May 24, 2017 Mr. Gianforte assaulted reporter Ben Jacobs. He was sentenced 20 hours anger management, 40 hours of community service and fines.
Iran Parliament, Khomeini's Mausoleum attackedJune 7, 2017
It has been a decade since Tehran has experienced attacks from terrorist. That ended on Wednesday, June 7, as gunmen dressed as women stormed Iran's parliament building and a suicide bomber targeted a shrine of Islamic republic's founder. State media reports that at least 12 people have been killed and 42 wounded. ISIS is claiming responsibility for the near simultaneous attacks, reports NBC News.
Mussel-encrusted boats intercepted over Memorial Day weekendJune 7, 2017
Montana - Two boats were intercepted by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Montana Highway Patrol over the Memorial Day weekend that were encrusted with adult mussels. Mussels are considered to be an invasive species. Both boats were hot washed and held over until complete decontamination could be completed.
