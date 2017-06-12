City Desk



June 14, 2017

ButteNews.net



Senator Jon Tester told reporters from rural Montana today that president’s proposed budget will hurt Montana’s outdoor economy and Montana’s veterans.

The senator argued that “the president’s budget would devastate our outdoor economy with deep cuts to our National Parks, forest service maintenance, payment in lieu of taxes, and the land-water conservation fund.”

The senator noted that Montana’s outdoor industry contributed 64,000 jobs and $6 billion to the state’s economy.

As Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park enjoy record attendance, the president’s budget would slash trail maintenance by 84 percent. The cut would “impact hunting, fishing, biking, hiking and horseback riding and all the jobs that come with them,” Tester said.

The senator said that the proposed budget would “squeeze” the budgets of Montana “counties that we drive on to get to our favorite fishing hole or hiking spot.”

He said that the budget would reduce the Land and Water Conservation fund by $350 million, and that in turn would halt public lands projects in Montana.

The president’s budget would make public lands in the state less accessible and less attractive to tourists, and it might cost the state thousands of jobs, the senator said.

The budget would hurt the state’s veterans as well as its tourist industry, the senator noted.

As proposed, the budget would reduce the annual cost of living adjustment that helps veterans’ benefits keep up with inflation. The budget would also end individual unemployment payments to elderly veterans who can’t work due to a service related injury or disability.

Moving to healthcare, Senator Tester said that a group of 13 Republican senators were currently working on a healthcare bill, “and they aren’t letting anyone else in the room.”

He criticized the 13 Republicans for not holding hearings and noted that “they aren’t letting me or any of the American people see it.”

Tester called for transparency in the process.

The senator, speaking from the nation’s capital, began the conference call by saying that his and “thoughts and prayers” went out to Congressman Steve Scalise. The congressman was shot today by a man who was angry with President Trump. The congressman has undergone surgery and is in critical condition, national news outlets report.