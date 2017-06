today

June 12, 2017There is a flood watch in effect for west central Montana from 3 pm today through late Tuesday night, the National Weather Service reports Greg Gianforte offered a guilty plea in courton charge of assault. On May 24, 2017 Mr. Gianforte assaulted reporter Ben Jacobs. He was sentenced 20 hours anger management, 40 hours of community service and fines.It has been a decade since Tehran has experienced attacks from terrorist. That ended on Wednesday, June 7, as gunmen dressed as women stormed Iran's parliament building and a suicide bomber targeted a shrine of Islamic republic's founder. State media reports that at least 12 people have been killed and 42 wounded. ISIS is claiming responsibility for the near simultaneous attacks, reports NBC News.Montana - Two boats were intercepted by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Montana Highway Patrol over the Memorial Day weekend that were encrusted with adult mussels. Mussels are considered to be an invasive species. Both boats were hot washed and held over until complete decontamination could be completed.Unfair Chinese trade practices that target local honey producers are the topic of Senators Tester, Daines, Heitkamp and Hoeven in a letter they sent to Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan. Chinese honey producers have deliberately exported honey to the U.S. at a price below the cost of production to purposefully increase their market share. This drives the Montana and North Dakota honey producers out-of-business. Read more.